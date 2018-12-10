Eviction: Court grants interlocutary injunction in favour of SHIN

By Ediri Ejoh

LAGOS—A Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere has restrained Global Resources Management Limited and LADOL from evicting Samsung Heavy Industries, SHIN, Nigeria Limited and its subsidiary, SHI-MCI FZE, from the LADOL free zone in Lagos, pending the determination of the substantive suit on January 25, 2019.

Spokesman of SHIN and Chief Operating Officer, COO of the company, Mr. Frank Ejizu, disclosed that the court order restrained LADOL from further unlawful interference with Samsung’s use of its fabrication and integration yard within the LADOL Free Zone Area.

He said: “The High Court in Lagos granted an interlocutory injunction order restraining LADOL from evicting Samsung from Samsung’s fabrication and integration yard within the LADOL Free Zone.

“The Court ordered that Samsung is free to move in and out of its yard with its employees, agents and service providers. Furthermore, the court directed LADOL to provide all services such as water and power supply to Samsung. This crucial court order allows Samsung to continue its operations unhindered while legal proceedings are ongoing. This is an important decision in favour of Samsung and Nigeria at this critical time. It will allow Samsung to continue to provide services vital to the completion of the Egina project, Nigerian oil production and the Nigerian economy. This decision of the High Court in Lagos is binding on LADOL and prevents it from unlawfully evicting Samsung from the fabrication yard or interfering with Samsung’s proprietary rights.

“Samsung is pleased that the High Court has ruled in its favour. It has restrained LADOL from evicting Samsung from the yard and required that it complies with its legal obligations to provide services to the yard and its Nigerian employees while proceedings are ongoing.

“We have always maintained that there were no lawful grounds to terminate the sub-lease agreement,” he alleged.”