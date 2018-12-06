Ethiope East PDP leaders sheath sword, drum support for Okowa, Ivwurie

By Perez Brisibe

ISIOKOLO – WARRING leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, have vowed to sheath their swords and to work together in unity for the reelection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the member representing the area in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Evance Ivwurie.

The leaders made their position known at the end of the Ethiope East Peace and Reconciliation committee meeting chaired by Chief Mike Adiotomre and had Chief Sunny Emeyese, Chief Ochuko Unugba, Pa Sohwo Fred, Mrs. Tessy Torru, Chief Evance Ivwurie and Arthur Akpowowo in attendance.

Speaking at a meeting of the stakeholders at Ovu, Chief Adiotomre, noted that the PDP in the area has succeeded in harmonizing all aggrieved persons across the eleven wards in Ethiope East and is ready to reelect Governor Okowa, Hon Ivwurie and other PDP candidates in the 2019 general elections.

Describing the peace move as a worthy exercise, Ivwurie noted that the outcome of the exercise has been satisfactory and practical to the extent that democracy was fully at work during the cause of the reconciliation saying, “It gave room to diverse persons to express themselves in very clear manner.

“The people spoke on their pains and expectations of the party some of which include citing of projects in their area.

“At the end of the day, everybody in a democratic manner was able to speak their minds and issues bothering them which are been resolved to make the election for all PDP candidates from the presidential down to the House of Assembly elections in the area easier.

“Ethiope East is for PDP and as you can see from the efforts of the elders, leaders and stakeholders of the party in the area, we would be delivering on the PDP mandate in the area come 2019.”