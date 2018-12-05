Eschew bitterness in your campaigns, Oleju advises politicians

By Dave Osho

WARRI—A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Hon. Murphy Oleju has enjoined Nigerians, especially politicians to avoid rumour mongering and character assassination in the forthcoming political campaigns.

According to him, character assassination is capable of destroying Nigeria’s nascent political system, adding that Nigerians should practice politics devoid of rancour and bitterness.

Oleju, who is the Delta State Youth leader of Atiku Abubakar campaign team, gave the advice during a chat with newsmen in Warri yesterday, stressing that “We should not use our hands to destroy the nascent political system built over the years by our heroes past.”

The PDP chieftain further advised politicians against the use of offensive and hate language capable of causing crisis and violence during and after the election.

He said: “Other black nations of the world looks up to Nigeria as a leading democratic country among the comity of nations. It is high time we discarded hateful words and actions capable of staining the beauty of democracy.’’

Oleju, therefore, urged Nigerians to ‘’reason together and vote in Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP standard bearer as the president of this great country in 2019.

“From all indications, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has shown that he is the man to beat in the February presidential election. He is a man who will redeem the battered image of this country from the shackles of oppression, deprivation, security challenges and killing of innocent Nigerians on daily basis by the Boko Haram sect.”

He also pleaded with the people of the state to vote for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in his second term bid, insisting that, the governor has done very well by spreading development to every part of the twenty-five local government areas.

“It is pertinent that we encourage a man that has done so well in meeting the yearnings and aspirations of Delta State,” added the politician.