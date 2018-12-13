Equipping entrepreneurs a way to develop Nigeria’s economy – Fahm, Lagos ITC Boss

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Lagos State Ministry of Science and Technology, has identified equipping youths with innovative entrepreneurial skill as one of the ways Nigeria’s economy can be developed.

Speaking during GE Nigeria Lagos Garage launch of the e-learning portal, the Lagos State, Commissioner for Science and Technology Hakeem Fahm, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Kayode Ogunnubi commended GE Nigeria on it’s collaborative partnership with the Lagos State Government for several years. Saying: ” Training programs like the Lagos Garage equip youths with innovative skills, is one of the ways we believe we can develop the economy of Lagos state and by extension the entire country.”

Responding, Director, Communications, GE Africa, Patricia Obozuwa stressed: “Our goal is to empower Nigeria entrepreneurs with the relevant skills required to compete on a global scale. So far, over 250 people have successfully graduated from the advanced manufacturing training program we offer at the Garage. With the e-learning platform, interested entrepreneurs no longer have to be physically present at the Garage to benefit from the innovative training the hub offers.

The e-learning will make the training we offer reach wider audience, thus increasing the number of beneficiaries and making it more impactful. This has always been our goal: to reach the maximum number of Nigerian entrepreneurs in a short period by delivering valuable training that they would otherwise not have access to.” Launched in 2016, the permanent installation of the Lagos Garage, is a hub for advanced manufacturing-based innovation, strategy development, idea generation and collaboration. The Garage offers year-round series of skills training programs focused on building the next generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs.