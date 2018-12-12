Enugu Sports Club endorses Ugwuanyi for second term

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—AN exclusive and influential social organization in the South East geo-political zone, Enugu Sports Club has endorsed the re-election bid of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State in 2019.

The club gave the endorsement when members of its executive committee paid a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu yesterday.

Presenting their stance, the chairman of the club, Chief Ben Etiaba told Gov. Ugwuanyi that they were “solidly behind you” and “very proud” of him for entrenching peace and good governance, disclosing that “the peace you have enthroned has trickled down to everywhere in the state, including in the club”.

Etiaba said Ugwuanyi has not only entrenched peace in the state but has also enhanced security, adding that the governor has equally utilized the lean resources of the state to provide critical infrastructure and pay workers’ salaries regularly, even when most states could not pay.

“Your Excellency, you have done a lot in infrastructural development in the state. For instance, the signature project at Milliken Hill will remain indelible not just to Ndi Enugu, but those of us who ply the road to our villages in Anambra State and beyond”, the chairman said.

In response, Governor Ugwuanyi stated that he was deeply humbled and grateful for the endorsement, especially “coming from such a highly respected and discerning institution”.

The governor noted that such endorsement “certainly carries a lot of weight and therefore, cannot be taken for granted.”