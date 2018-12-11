Enugu Police on red alert over IPOB/ MASSOB 10m man march

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu – The Enugu State police command has placed its personnel on red alert, following reports that the Indegenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, planned a 10 million -man March in Umuahia, Abia State, tomorrow.



The state Police Commissioner, Danmalam Mohammed, who reportedly feared a spill over of the 10 million- man march from Umuahia, ordered all policemen to come out for a “show of force march” throughout the urban areas of the state to dissuade the Biafran agitators from organising similar protest marches in Enugu State.

According to top police sources at Nsukka, “intelligence at the disposal of the command indicate that IPOB/MASSOB have scheduled tomorrow as a day for 10 million man March in Umuahia and there is the possibility of spill over, hence the police commissioner has directed all the divisional police officers, the Police Mobile Force, PMF, Special Anti- Robbery Squads, SARS and anti- cult units,” to be on red alert.

Also to be involved in the show of force march are the Counter Terrorism Units, CTUs, anti-kidnappers and the Operations Unit, Danmalam said just as he asked patrol vehicles to move out of their barracks during the show of force march “from 6am for the intensive urban patrols and show of force” as well as “ensure strict compliance.”