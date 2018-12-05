Enugu PDP aspirants reconcile, opt to work for party’s victory

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—The chances of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State winning the forthcoming general elections received a boost yesterday, as all aspirants of the PDP during the National Assembly primaries in the state agreed to work for the party’s landslide victory at the polls.

Addressing newsmen after a reconciliatory meeting with the PDP Reconciliation Committee, led by the former state chairman of the party, Vita Abba, the aspirants, who spoke on behalf of others, said the decision was based on the uncommon leadership style of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, which was anchored on peace, reconciliation and good governance.

A senatorial aspirant from Enugu West Senatorial District, Chief, Sir O.A.U Onyema, stated that “basically, all rancour within the PDP in Enugu State have been resolved with this reconciliation meeting and we have agreed to work together and ensure that the party, being supreme, will deliver all its candidates in tandem with our policy in Enugu State.”

He continued: “So, what we are telling all our supporters is to sheath their sword and understand that the people they are following understood the activities and the olive branch extended to us as piloted by our amiable governor, Ugwuanyi. So, come 2019 election, all our candidates will be delivered from the House of Assembly, through the senatorial seats to the governorship. ”

Also speaking, Prof. David Ngene, from Enugu East Senatorial Zone said the aspirants were satisfied with the peace moves of the party.