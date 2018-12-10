Enugu nice, calm, peaceful, says Don Moen

ENUGU—Popular American gospel singer, songwriter, pastor and producer of Christian worship music, Mr. Don Moen, yesterday expressed delight at the calm and peaceful atmosphere prevailing in Enugu State.

Moen, who spoke in Enugu during the inspirational and soul-lifting gospel concert organized by House on the Rock ministry, which was graced by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, said it was a nice and wonderful experience for him to visit the state.

The gospel singer while presenting his popular rendition “God is Good”, noted the presence of God in Enugu State, saying: “God is moving in this state, it is showing that this will bring more blessings.” Also at the event, the General Overseer/Presiding Pastor, Old Path Revival Commission, Pastor Alfred Itiowe, offered special prayers for the re-election of Ugwuanyi in 2019 as well as God’s guidance, protection and more blessings on him and his family.

Pastor Itiowe commended the governor for his uncommon humility, closeness to God and commitment to peace and good governance in Enugu State, stressing that “we want God to position him for a greater second term”.

He equally prayed against any plot aimed at undermining the untiring efforts of the governor to continue to advance peace and good governance in the state, declaring that “Gov Ugwuanyi is going higher in Jesus name”.

The climax of the event was the conferment of a “Leadership Excellence Award” on Ugwuanyi by House on the Rock’s Pastor in Enugu, Rev. Edwin Bia Yeibo, and his wife, Sonia, “in recognition of your sterling visionary leadership in creating an enviable legacy of peace and security for Enugu State.”

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who welcomed “all the powerful men of God” to event, including Moen, thanked the organisers of the concert for the honour to host “an event of this magnitude that is wholly devoted to the praise and worship of the living God”.