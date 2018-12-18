Breaking News
Enugu govt pays 13th month salary

By Chinedu Adonu
ENUGU—Enugu State workers have confirmed receipt of the 13th month salary as 2018 Christmas bonus from Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration to celebrate the season with their loved ones.

L-R: Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Igbo-Eze South Constituency, Enugu State, Hon. Emeka Madu; his counterpart for Udenu Constituency, Rt. Hon. Ikechukwu Ezugwu; the Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency PDP Candidate , Rt. Hon. Dr. Patrick Asadu and PDP Governorship Candidate, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, during the Enugu North Senatorial District Inter-denominational Service for a peaceful, free and credible general election in the State, on Tuesday

Confirming the news, the chairman of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Enugu State Council, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe disclosed that “some workers called to inform me that they have received alert for the 13th month salary.”

The elated labour leader had in a letter issued to Ugwuanyi, which was co-signed by his secretary, Comrade Benneth Asogwa, appreciated the governor’s “magnanimity for the approval and payment of the 13th  month salary (Christmas bonus) to the civil servants and workers of the state-owned parastatals.”

They stated that the congress was delighted that “for the first time, the state-owned parastatals will be paid 13th month salary alongside their colleagues in the civil service.

“The governor’s kind gesture towards the civil servants in the state has further demonstrated his love for the workers of Enugu State by putting smiles on their faces in this Christmas season,” the congress stated.

They therefore, pledged their unflinching support for the success of his administration.

