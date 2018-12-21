Enugu govt awards multiple contracts for infrastructural devt, purchase of fire trucks

The administration of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in keeping with its resolve to sustain the tempo of infrastructural development both at the urban and rural areas, yesterday, awarded multiple contracts for infrastructural development across the state, at the sum of over N1 billion.

The road projects, according to the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, who briefed newsmen after the meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO) include, the completion of Akpakwume-Nze-Aku road, between Udi and Igbo Etiti Local Government Areas (phase one) and the construction of culverts/ river crossing along Nike Lake Junction-Harmony Estate- Amorji Nike-Adoration Ministry road—a bypass (phase one), in Enugu East LGA.

Others include: rehabilitation/construction of Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Boulevard in Enugu North LGA; construction of Amalla Orba-Orie Orba-Eke Ovoko road (phase one), Udenu LGA; and the Amaechnenu junction to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Eha Alumona in Nsukka LGA.

The Council also approved the purchase of five fire trucks for the newly constructed fire service stations across the three senatorial districts of Enugu State.

Also briefing newsmen, the Commissioner for Rural Development, Hon. Gab Onuzulike, disclosed that the fire-fighting equipment were expediently approved by the Council to ensure that the five new service stations commence full operation for safety of lives and property.