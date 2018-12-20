Enugu CJ inaugurates alternative dispute resolution courts

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Ngozi Emehelu has inaugurated two specialised Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR, courts; for quick dispensation of justice among litigants in the state.

The two distinct courts are the Enugu State Multi-Door Court, ESMDC, and the Fast Track Court, FTC.

Emehelu said that the inauguration of the courts followed the passage of the Enugu State Multi-Door Courthouse Law 2018.

She added that the establishment of the courts was a deliberate reform in the justice sector that will help to reduce case congestion in the courts.

The chief judge said disputants who opted for the alternative would enjoy speedy, cost effective and user friendly access to justice.

“Disputants will also encounter a highly confidential and private process which promotes the maximal participation of the disputants in the resolution process with satisfying outcomes.

“These objectives are to be achieved by the application of ADR interventions in the disputes referred from the High Court, Customary Court of Appeal and Magistrate Court,” she said.

Emehelu said the courts would also entertain litigations referred from federal courts, private persons, corporations, public institutions and dispute resolution organisations.

“Under this arrangement, once a settlement has been reached, it can be endorsed by the ADR judge or magistrate to become a consent judgment of the court,” she said.