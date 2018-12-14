Enugu airport sensitizes public on air crash safety

By Dennis Agbo

THE Akanu Ibiam International Airport has embarked on mass sensitization of the residents living in the surroundings of the airport and far away on what they should do in case of emergencies such as possible aircraft crashes in their domain.

General Manager of the airport, Mr. Orjiako Mgbemena said the enlightenment was important because emergencies such as plane crashes don’t foretell their occurrences, hence the need to impact emergency preparedness on all and sundry.

Mgbemena said, “The workshop is tagged aircraft emergency, preparedness and response. All stakeholders are involved in it. It’s just to sensitize people on what one should do should there be an air crash within their area or domain.

“Most times, air crashes happen outside the airport, the ones that happen within the airport we already have emergency procedure for them; we often have drills within the airport but this time we are talking about outsiders.

Let’s imagine the air crash happening 30 kilometers away from the airport, these people don’t work in the airport, what should they do if it happens.

“It is people from those areas that have been invited, traditional rulers, members of the traditional rulers cabinet, other agencies that offer national service such as NEMA, Police, all of them are located everywhere outside the airport.