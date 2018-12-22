Enough is enough; you can’t impose new taxes on Nigerians, PDP warns Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Organization, PPCO, Saturday warned President Muhammadu Buhari to end further plans of imposing new taxes on Nigerians, noting that Nigerians are overburdened and pauperized by his incompetent administration.

Disclosing this to newsmen, the Director Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged Buhari to channel his energy and recover the purported N14 trillion looted under his cover by APC leaders and the cabal in his Presidency.

In view of the above therefore, PPCO, asked Buhari to quit the stage over his inability to run the economy and urged Nigerians to rally round its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, whom they believe possesses the well withal to turn the economy for the better.

The full statement:

The PDP Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) condemns as punitive, the plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to impose new taxes on Nigerians who are already overburdened, impoverished and pauperized by his incompetent, insensitive, uncaring, vindictive and corrupt administration.

It is disheartening that instead of President Buhari to seek ways to recover the over N14 trillion looted under his cover by APC leaders and the cabal in his Presidency, Mr. President is seeking to inflict more pain on distraught Nigerians, by imposing new taxes on them in the coming year.

The PPCO holds that Nigerians have suffered too much and have made immeasurable sacrifices under this overtly corrupt and oppressive administration, that is running archaic, harsh and anti-people economic policies.

Why would President Buhari want to impose more taxes on Nigerians when he has refused to recover trillions of Naira in unremitted oil revenue held down by his cronies and APC leaders, under his watch, in the last three and half years?

We hold that Nigerians are already overtaxed by the Buhari administration, which has foisted sundry hidden taxes on our day-by-day goods and services in the most critical sectors of our lives, resulting in high costs that have made life miserable for our citizens.

By thinking of imposing new taxes, President Buhari has shown that he is less concerned about the plight of our citizens, who have suffered so much hardship under his insensitive regime that they now resort to suicide and slavery mission outside the shores of our country as options.

Moreover, our nation abound with huge natural and human resources which President Buhari’s administration, in its incompetence, lacks the capacity to harness, leading to this resort to Further fleecing of Nigerians.

The PPCO in rejecting the planned new taxes, charges President Buhari, who has confessed to his inability to run our economy, to get ready to quit the stage, as Nigerians are now rallying behind the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who understands the art of wealth creation and management of resources, that puts no undue burden on our hardworking compatriots. Enough is Enough!