ENDOMETRIOSIS: ESGN targets 10,000 Nigerian women

…Appoints Funmi Babington-Ashaye 2018 Endo Ambassador

By Sola Ogundipe

AS part of its resolve to raise awareness and educate the public about early diagnosis and timely intervention for Endometriosis among Nigerian women, the Endometriosis Support Group Nigeria, ESGN, is targeting over 10,000 people through public education and awareness in 2019.

Disclosing this during the investiture of the MD/ CEO, Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers Limited, Mrs. Funmi Babington- Ashaye, as 2018 Endo Ambassador, the Founder ESGN, who is Managing Director, Nordica Fertility Centre,Dr Abayomi Ajayi, said series of activities had been lined up for 2019.

How will one ‘Jibril’ preside over FEC—Osinbajo queries

Endometriosis is a condition which occurs only in females and it is estimated to affect 10 percent of women within their reproductive age and is believed to be a major cause of infertility among couples globally.

As an Endo Ambassador, Babington-Ashaye will help in developing linkages and relationships with local and international donor agencies to drive the ESGN advocacy and funding support for research initiatives.

She would also use her good will in the media to drive knowledge and awareness about endometriosis condition by lending a voice to the cause.

In addition, the Endo Ambassador will grant access to friends, partners and potential sponsors of of ESGN activities to help win the battle against endometriosis.

Recieving the Endo Champion plaque from Dr Ajayi, Babington- Ashaye pledged her support and asserted readiness to roll with ESGN.

Notable Nigerians that have joined the cause as Endometriosis Ambassadors, include the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole; erstwhile President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Adenike Akande, and Wife of the Kwara State Governor, Mrs Omolewa Ahmed.

More knocks for BEDC over blackout in Edo

The ESGN directly addresses about 4 of the 17 SDGs viz: eradicating poverty, good health and well-being , quality education and gender equality.

Further, Ajayi stated: “Our mission is to increase Endometriosis disease recognition, provide advocacy, facilitate expert surgical training, and fund landmark Endometriosis research in both the medical community and the public. “Our partners are at the core of our organisation. They make up our Support Network, which allows us to reach and make a difference to women struggling with the effect that endometriosis has on their lives.

“Without our partners, we would be unable to reach the thousands of women who rely on us for support and information.

Through these initiatives, the Foundation places emphasis on the critical importance of early diagnosis and effective intervention while simultaneously providing education to the next generation of medical professionals and their patients.”