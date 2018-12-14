Employment Scam: Okonjo Iweala’s signature forger jailed 4 years

Raymond Azuka, who was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for forging a reference letter purportedly signed by Okonjo-Iweala, in order to gain employment at the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting, NSPM, as Security Assistant has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Justice M.B. Idris of a Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Nyanya, had on November 14, 2018 found him guilty of two counts out of the six counts based on forgery, which he committed between May 2013 and August 2014 and for which he was prosecuted by the EFCC.



Azuka was accused to have intentionally induced the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting, NSPM to employ him as Security Assistant by presenting a forged reference letter purportedly made by the Honourable Minister of Finance, Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala recommending him as a worthy officer fit for employment, an offence contrary to section 320(b) of the Penal Code.

He was found guilty on counts two and three, in which he was accused of forging the reference letter purportedly signed by Okonjo-Iweala.

Justice Idris held that the prosecution proved the counts beyond every reasonable doubt and so sentenced him to four years on each of the counts to run concurrently without an option of fine.

