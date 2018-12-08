Emotions as Odinakachukwu Nwoye emerges Best Graduating Student

… as CIPM holds 31st Induction Ceremony

By Juliet Ebirim

Celebration filled the atmosphere recently at the induction ceremony of the 601 graduands of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), as Miss Odinakachukwu Nwoye was called to the podium to receive her award for being the Best Graduating Student.

While presenting her valedictory speech on behalf of all the graduating students after receiving her award, Odinaka described the journey as rewarding. “Some people started this journey with us, but for some reasons could not make it to the end. We owe all gratitude to God. The entire journey was riveting and engaging.

The examinations were tough and challenging. I know how my heart would beat when examinations were approaching or results were being published and I was yet to check mine. But in all, it was a rewarding experience.”

Odinakachukwu who currently works with KPMG, was the cynosure of all eyes at the 31st Induction Ceremony of the Institute, which held last week at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Recalling her experience while undergoing the programme, she said “It was an amazing experience, though it was challenging combining work with studies. Sometimes, you had to sit for four papers in two days. I had to try to create a balance.”

Continuing, she said “I absolutely had no idea I was going to be the Best Graduating student. I just put in my best and did what I had to do. I knew I did well during the exams, but I didn’t know I did better than everyone else.”

Present at the event were her parents, Mr and Mrs Nwoye. Her elated mother, Mrs. Schola Nwoye, described Odinakachukwu as intelligent and focused.

On his part, the President, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, Mr Udom Inoyo, while speaking during the induction ceremony, said 152 people were inducted from practitioners’ route, while 459 people were inducted from the professional examination route.

He said the institute realised the critical role of the human resource profession in the development narrative of nations and had continued to explore opportunities that would help address the pressing contemporary challenges of the country through its programmes and activities.

Inoyo stated that the institute was constantly seeking partnerships and collaborations that would help strengthen its regulation and development of the human resources profession and professionals in Nigeria.

Mr John Nwoye thanked God for the blessing on his daughter while his wife appeared more emotional.