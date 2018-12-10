Emir of Ilorin cautions Kwara govt against dragging him into politics

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has cautioned Kwara State government against dragging him into politics, saying he is a father of all.

The monarch, who said this in a statement, dissociated himself from a letter issued by the management of Kwara State Signage and Advertising Agency, KWASAA, on issues relating to campaign billboards mounted by All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

KWASAA, in a letter dated November 6, claimed it received a complaint from the palace of the Emir on the campaign advertisements of APC.

However, the Emir, in the statement by the National Secretary of Shehu Alimi Foundation for Peace and Development, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, said the palace is non-partisan.

The statement read: “It is worrisome that the name of the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, is being mentioned to cause disaffection among political gladiators in the state.

“The emir is neither a card-carrying member of any political party nor staff of an advertising agency. He is always passionate about a united Ilorin Emirate, a united Kwara State as well as a united Nigeria. He is a father to all indigenes of Kwara State, irrespective of their political platforms.

“It is expected that the advertising agency will demonstrate a high level of professionalism and competence in its operations without necessarily dragging the palace into its affairs.”