Emery urges Iwobi, others to show more Gunners passion

Arsenal coach Unai Emery wants his players to show the same emotion and passion against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup today that they displayed in their Premier League victory this month, even though that match sometimes spilled over into scuffles on the pitch.

Arsenal welcome Spurs back to the Emirates for a second North London Derby in less than three weeks, following their 4-2 league win on Dec. 2. The match featured incidents after goal celebrations for both teams, as a Tottenham fan threw a banana skin at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he celebrated his opening goal in front of the away section, while a minor brawl broke out after Tottenham equalised for 1-1 and as Dier celebrated near the Arsenal substitutes as they warmed up.

“To show the emotion is very important, because I think football is emotion,” Emery told a news conference. “And in a derby, this emotion is maybe more great. When you win it’s amazing, when you lose it’s horrible, but the respect is very important.

“I think we can show this emotion with respect, and also when they scored against us, they can show their emotion with their supporters and between the players but with respect. But I think we need to show this emotion when we are playing, when we are winning, because football needs this passion.”