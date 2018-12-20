Emerhor remains APC leader in Delta —Kohwo

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—ELDERS and Leaders Council of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta Central senatorial district, have reaffirmed Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor as the authentic leader of the party in Delta State.

Chairman of the council, Chief Sylvester Kohwo in a statement after a meeting of the group said they also passed a vote of confidence on Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor based on his sterling leadership qualities.

Kohwo, in the statement, named some of the qualities Emerhor to include; “his level of confidence in whatever things he engages in; ability to influence and inspire his followership across the state; delegation of powers to his followership with adequate coordination; knowledge of human behaviour through his show of respect for his followers and their views, needs and desires of his followership.

“His dexterity in the art of compromise and consensus in the management of conflict situations using compromise consensus strategies; his emotional stability, maturity and mental alertness convince us beyond all reasonable doubts in reposing our implicit confidence in him.”