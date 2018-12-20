Emerhor, APC leaders hail Osinbajo’s visit to Delta to launch Tradermoni

A leader of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olorogun O’tega Emerhor has joined other leaders of party to welcome Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the state for the launch of the Federal Government’s Tradermoni scheme for traders in the state.

Emerhor, in a press statement on Thursday, said the Vice President’s visit to the state for the FG’s Tradermoni empowerment programme will no doubt boost small scale businesses particularly operated by women in the state.

The 2015 governorship candidate of the APC noted that the scheme has helped to raise the standard of living of many families from poverty and thanked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for extending the scheme to the state.

According to him, “President Buhari has once again demonstrated with the launch of the Tradermoni in Asaba, the state capital,Warri and Ughelli, in Delta South and Central that he loves the people of Delta State. This is one of the several projects his government has extended to the state irrespective of the fact that we are in opposition.

“I appeal to Deltans to reciprocate this gesture of Mr President by voting en mass for the APC in the forthcoming elections to ensure that Delta state is brought into the league of states in the mainstream of Nigeria politics.

“The visit of the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo, couldn’t have come at a better time than now when our market women will also enjoy what their counterparts in other states are benefiting from the APC-led federal government.”

Emerhor added that, “I want to join other leaders of the party in Delta state to welcome the Vice president to our dear state, while assuring him that Deltans will vote for APC in the 2019 elections.”