Emerging music acts who thrilled Nigerian music scene in 2018

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

For every music industry, there is always a trend. This is probably why it is practically impossible for any musician to reign forever, but only maintain relevance through the continual release of hit songs and music videos that align with the trends in vogue.

As 2018 finally comes to an end Showtime takes a cursory look at how emerging music acts almost took over the music scene with the introduction of a new wave of music, videos, street slangs and dance steps which have since gone viral, putting even the musical big shots on their toes.

Below is Showtime’s list of emerging music acts who dominated, ruled the Nigerian music scene with hit songs, musical collaborations, and viral dance steps in 2018.

Teniola

Some say she may be taking after her elder sister, Niniola Apata, but Showtime can tell you with authority that with the current pace at which Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni The Entertainer is going, she may even outshine Niniola who has been in the music game years before she debuted. Though the talented singer is touted to lack the looks but is equipped with talent. She crawled her way to limelight with her Instagram freestyle, ‘Fargin’. Ever since, she has continued to climb the industry ladder with hit songs such as ‘Wait’, ‘Askamaya’, Case’, ‘Fake Jersey’, ‘Shake Am’, ‘Pray’, ‘Pareke’, ‘Amen’, ‘Lagos’, and the latest, ‘Uyo Meyo’, which released on her birthday last week.

Zlatan Ibile

Indigenous rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo, aka Zlatan Ibile, has been around, but because it requires a lot to have a club banger, the prominence he currently enjoys cannot be compared to that of his earlier years in the industry. His self-titled debut single, ‘Zlatan’, released in 2017 earned him reasonable attention but with his hit song, ‘Jogor’, featuring Lil Kesh and Naira Marley, his impressive verse on Chinko Ekun’s ‘Able God’, featuring Lil Kesh, introducing a new wave of dance which he called ‘Zanku Legwork’, a dance step which has since gone viral even more than the ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance, and other hit songs cum impressive collaborations with Davido, Oritsefemi, Reminisce and a couple of A’List artistes, he rose above the ranks, ruling the music wave like an A’list singer. When Zlatan’s relationship with young singer, Segun Wire, fell apart after the budding singer’s acquaintances physically assaulted him, it was like a propellant for him as he even gained more prominence on the music scene, earning him more social media followership, YouTube views, radio and TV airplay. He is sure one of Showtime’s emerging music acts to look out for in 2019.

Peruzzi

Signing on to Davido’s DMW record label was a good starter for Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, better known as Peruzzi but featuring on 2baba’s hit song ‘Amaka’, was the icing on the cake as he rose from nowhere to become a name to reckon with on the music scene. After jointly dishing out songs such as ‘Mind’, ‘Aje’, ‘Twisted’, ‘Aza’, with his DMW music crew, and his collaboration with 2Baba, he became Nigeria’s most sought after artiste for musical collaboration. He jumped on Ice Prince’s ‘Yawa’ after 2Baba’s ‘Amaka’ and thereafter it was an avalanche of musical collaborations. With his sonorous voice, he dishes out impressive verses on any song he jumps on, be it a personal single or collaboration. His own singles, ‘For your Pocket’, ‘Mata’, and ‘Tatashe’ currently top music charts locally and internationally

Terri

Music pundits have argued that being signed to a big record label is not an assurance that an artiste will rise to fame or make hit songs, but such has been the case with Terri Ryn, who got signed to Wizkid’s Starboy record label in February 2018. Ever since signing the contract, Terri proved to critics whose mouths wagged after his signing that Wizkid may outshine him, that the music scene is big enough to accommodate every talented artiste. With his Debut single, ‘Bia’, he gained reasonable prominence, with massive radio and TV airplay, after which he released his second single, ‘Shuu’, a song which has since enjoyed massive reviews as well as show bookings locally and internationally.

Victor AD

The name, Victor AD is currently synonymous to controversy, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping the burgeoning musical talent who took the music scene by storm only months ago when he delivered mind-blowing verses on Erigga’s hit tune, ‘Motivation’. Like he had it all planned out in his head, he wasted no time in releasing his debut hit, ‘Wetin We Gain’, while the ovation was still high. Born Victor Adere, the Delta State born singer who once explained to Showtime how he went through the hard knocks of life before finding a footing after relocating to Lagos to pursue his music career, became musical rave of the moment after the song went viral. Shortly after his ‘Wetin we gain’ song became a hit, in what seemed like a publicity stunt, news went viral on social media that the song encouraged ritual killings and internet fraud, but publicity stunt or not, it turned out favorably for the singer who has since become one of the most sought after artiste in the country.

Chinko Ekun

When Oladipo Olamide Emmanuel, aka Chinko Ekun parted ways with Olamide’s YBNL record label after accusing Olamide of being partial and sentimental by focusing more on promoting Lil Kesh, there were speculations that his music career would experience a massive nosedive because he was yet to build his career to a point where he could stand alone. Showtime can tell you for free that since his exit from YBNL; more or less nothing has been heard from him musically. Though he had songs like ‘Bodija’, ‘Eruku De’, ‘Alejo Oran’, ‘Yaso’, ‘Emi Na Re’, and ‘Ekun’ to his credit, his music career suffered a downturn until he staged a comeback with his viral song, ‘Able God’, featuring rap artiste, Zlatan Ibile and Lil Kesh. In less than a week, the song became a hit as it became the perfect song for the new ‘Zanku Legwork’ dance introduced by Zlatan Ibile. Since the release of the song, Chinko Ekun has dominated the music scene unstoppably as he has now become one of the most sought after new acts, as against big shots like Wizkid, Davido, others. The ‘Zanku’ dance is clearly in a league of its own. With the way, it juxtaposes leg movements with the hand swings, the dance intensifies every time your feet touch the ground creating a more energetic and riveting reaction. It is a high energy dance for the learners but light-hearted for the skilled. And because ‘Able God’ is still the only song which seems to be the perfect match for the ‘Zanku’ dance which is currently ruling the waves, the song has since been topping music charts on radio and TV stations around the country.

Picazo Rhap

No disputes, Olamide’s signing of young rapper, Omogbolahan Sodiq Ilabode, better known by his stage name, Picazo Rhap, to YBNL label sparked off so much excitement in the activities of the label. The talented rapper whose freestyle video of Chinko Ekun’s ‘Able God’, went viral on social media attracting Olamide’s attention which led to his contract with YBNL, alongside his friend Yomi Blaze on October 14th. However, contrary to arguments, Picazo did not get to this point by chance because his Instagram pages are littered with videos of freestyles and covers that have helped him hone his singing skill and also earning him massive social media following. Though he gained prominence by doing impressive freestyles and covers of hit songs, he ruled the music waves in 2018 with his own songs, ‘Macaroni’, ‘Olomi Lomare’, and ‘Abeg’, featuring Bitbender.