Ember months: “If you must drive, don’t take alcohol,“ LG boss warns drivers

Mr Akeem Bello, the Chairman, Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun, has advised drivers in to desist from driving under the influence of alcohol to stem carnage, especially during festive period.

Bello, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun, noted that alcohol intake had the major cause of road crashes in the country.

He said:”If you must drive, you must not drink, and if you must drink, don’t drive.

“Alcohol can increase crash risk as it makes drivers to be over-confident, make them develop poor judgment of distance and sometimes decreases their sharpness of vision, which sometime results to accident..

“Why do we want to turn our citizens to widows, widowers, orphans and physically challenged people, when we can prevent such crashes.

The council chairman said that some superstitious belief about the ember months was not true, because most of the crashes were caused by human errors.

Bello implored commercial drivers and individuals to stay away from alcohol while driving as the yuletide was fast approaching and month behooves more activities on the highways.(NAN)