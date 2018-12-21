Elumelu donates N2bn hospital to health ministry

By Etop Ekanem

PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili federal constuency for 2019 general elections, Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, has donated a N2 billion hospital he built in Onicha Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State to the Federal Ministry of Health.

The hospital is part of his constituency projects for the people of Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency.

Speaking at the event, which attracted Minister of Health, Dr. Isaac Adewale; Chairman of Federal Medical Centre, FMC, governing board, Senator Abdulkadir Alkali Jajere; Chief Medical Director of FMC, Asaba, Dr. Victor Osiatuma, and other senior staff of the Federal Ministry of Health, Elumelu said the vision to build the 250-bed hospital with state-of-the-art facilities and two KVA generating sets that will supply light to the hospital without interruption was in fulfilment of his mother’s quest for a hospital to take care of expectant mothers so as to avert infant mortality.

Elumelu said the hospital will be connected to the Federal Medical Centre as an outreach station, adding that it is one of the greatest things that have happened to his community in the local government.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Health, Dr. Isaac Adewole, poured encomium on Elumelu for the hospital, saying the equipment are superb.