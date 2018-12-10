Eligibility Suit: Fayemi appeals for calm after court victory

…says Ex-Gov Oni did the right thing

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has appealed to his supporters and entire members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to see the eligibility suit instituted by ex-Governor Segun Oni and Monday’s court ruling as part of the beauty of democracy.



Dr Fayemi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said Engr. Oni did the right thing by going to court to challenge the process and not resorting to self help.

Going to court to seek redress or judicial interpretation of contentious issues would help in deepening our democracy. In this particular case, Ex-Governor Oni has done the right thing in seeking the intervention of the court.

Now that a court of competent jurisdiction has given the issue an appropriate interpretation, the Governor appealed to his and Gov Oni’s supporters to remain calm and now focus on achieving victory for APC in the forthcoming elections.