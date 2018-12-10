Electoral Bill: Adeola kicks against overriding President’s veto

Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, has kicked against those urging the National Assembly to override the President’s veto on the Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2018.

According to him, those making the calls do not have the interest of Nigeria and the safety and sanctity of the 2019 election at heart.

Reacting to the call from some opposition elements for the National Assembly to override the President’s veto on the Electoral Bill in a statement, weekend, Senator Adeola said he would not support any such move on the floor of the Senate as it was counter-productive at this late hour to the crucial 2019 general election.

He said: “As a senator and a Nigerian, I cannot be part of any move to override the president’s veto on the electoral bill.”