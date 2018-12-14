Electoral Act: PDP wanted to use Russian agents to hack into INEC server – APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has accused Nigeria’s main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP of crying wolf over the withholding of presidential assent to the amended Electoral Act, alleging that the document was laced with landmines.

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization, PPCO, alos yesterday claimed it has uncovered plot by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and President Muhammadu Buhari to manipulate the 2019 electoral process using illegally created polling units in neighbouring Chad and Niger Republics.



Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena in an interview with journalists in Abuja said the PDP had enlisted the services of some hackers from Russia with a view to compromising the servers of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in next February’s general elections.

Nabena also wondered why the PDP was now ill at ease with the same law that it had used in conducting past elections in the country were it not up to something sinister.

According to him, the current disposition of the PDP is a fallout of the various plans it hatched during their recent meeting in Dubai with their presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“The Act we are using now was created by the PDP. They created a law and they are now afraid to use it. That does not sound right. What the PDP are doing, they are playing out what they designed in Dubai. They started with the labour strike on minimum wage in order to cause problems in the country but it did not work; they brought ASUU strike, it did not work and then they tried to instigate fuel scarcity which also did not work. These were all part of their grand design in Dubai and so the last bid is the Electoral Act. Look at the way they are going about it, saying if the president does not sign it, they will file on to the streets in demonstration. Look at them, at their age. But we are waiting for them.

“Normally if you vote, the Electoral Officer is supposed to count the votes and announce them before transmitting to the collation centre. But now you are telling us that they do not need to announce the votes, that they should just transmit. That is all part of their Dubai plan, trying to bring in Russian agents to hack the system.

That is their joker. To hack into the system and manipulate Tue figures before transmitting them. Saraki and all of them went to Russia and perfected the plan with the hackers. So, we all know what they are trying to do…trying to bring in stolen money into the system, but vote buying and money politics won’t work this time around”, he declared.

The council described the alleged plot as a violation of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), vowing to resist any attempt to manipulate the process in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement signed Thursday by the Director, Media and Publicity of the campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP warned the establishment not to forget that no provision is made for Diaspora voting in the nation’s existing laws.

The statement read in part: “President Buhari, INEC and all Nigerians know that there are no provisions for Diaspora voting under our system. By the extant laws guiding elections in Nigeria, it is very clear who is eligible to vote, as well as the centres statutorily designated for elections. There is no provision for any special arrangement whatsoever.

“It is therefore reprehensible that President Buhari, in his desperation to rig the elections, is now trying to hide under the guise of making special provision for Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, outside the country, to illegally create rigging centres outside our country and import contrived figures into the election results.

“This clandestine arrangement further validates the alarm earlier raised by the PDP, in April this year, of INEC’s plot to secretly create 30,000 illegal polling centres in some remote areas, through which they plan to allocate millions of votes to President Buhari and the APC.

“Nigerians can now see that the APC and its candidate are not committed to peaceful, credible, free and fair election. Having realized that there is no way he can win in a peaceful and credible election, Mr. President is now seeking means to enmesh the 2019 elections in constitutional crisis, public confusion and trigger an imminent violence that is capable of derailing our entire democratic process.

“By seeking to open polling units outside the country, the Buhari administration has now agreed that it does not have full control of Nigerian territory and cannot provide security for Nigerians to freely participate in the elections.”