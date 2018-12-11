Electoral Act Amendment : How can a president decide to shortchange his own people – Atiku

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Against the backdrop of President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sign into law the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has accused the President of shortchanging Nigerians having earlier promised to strengthen the electoral process.



Spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Kassim Afegbua who stated this Tuesday in a chat with our correspondent while reacting to a statement by the Buhari Media Organisation, chided the President and his supporters for failing to keep faith with commitments freely made to Nigerians recently on credible 2019 polls.

He said: “The fact that President Buhari refused to sign such bill which attempts to strengthen the process of free, fair and credible election, means that he is not sincere with Nigerians and his earlier stated commitment to free and fair election was just a fluke.

“His supporters have suddenly become paranoid over a law that should guarantee credible polls, yet they will tell you they have a man of integrity. How do you define integrity in this manner? How can a president decide to shortchange his own people by refusing them a law that would accommodate majority of voters and ensure the votes actually count.

“His decision is not only ridiculous, embarrassing and vainglorious, it smacks of irresponsibility to travel on that famished road. It is not only a contradiction on the part of the President, it is an admittance that he has lost confidence of the people and not truly sure of his fate in the elections.

“We have heard some grapevine information that suggested that if the president decides to sign, he would have signed away his defeat.

“Scared stiff, he took the path of infamy and jettisoned a bill that provides opportunity for a robust electoral process just for self aggrandizement and ulterior motives. We will remain resolute in our call that the right thing must be done, and our people’s votes must count as we prepare the ground for the electoral defeat of this under-performing government and incompetent president, full of contradictions, full of self-righteous indignation and pretentiousness.

“It is a global embarrassment and insult on the collective psyche of Nigerians who are desirous of seeing a free, fair and credible election in 2019,” Afegbua said.