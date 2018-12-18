Election: Football referees council chairman wins second term

The Chairman of the Ondo State Football Referees Council, Fidelix Fabidun, has been returned unopposed for a second term as the chairman of the council.



The election, which took place on Tuesday in Akure, also had Ola Adebusoye, returned as the council’s deputy chairman while Aderemi Adetula, was elected as the secretary.

Akin Faseki was elected the council’s treasurer, Goke Akinbi, emerged the financial secretary while Olayombo Oluwabonmi became the publicity secretary.

All the elective posts were returned unopposed.

Meanwhile, Fabidun in his acceptance speech, said that he was happy that the election was free, fair and peaceful.

He urged the members to put the past behind them and forge ahead for a better future in the interest of the association.

“We will not disappoint you, this is a new dispensation. You, the referees, must all register as members of the council. I am happy and overwhelmed by the support I have received from this association,” he said.

Fabidun also tasked the state’s premier league referees to assist their upcoming colleagues to improve on the job.

The tenure of the new executives will run for the next four years. (NAN)