ELECTION BILLBOARDS DESTRUCTION: Buhari group, state govt bicker in Ondo

Akure—THE Buhari/Osibajo Concerned Network, BOCN, a support group within the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo state, and the state government have disagreed over the destruction of re-election billboards of President Muhammadu Buhari in the state.

The group accused the Ondo State Signage and Advertisement Agency, OSSAA, of destroying and vandalising the billboards and banners of the Buhari/Osibajo 2019 re-election campaigns.

Speaking at the BOCN secretariat in Akure, the Ondo state capital, its Coordinator, Musa Salami, said apart from the destruction of the billboards and banners, other items like multimedia projector, laptop, and DSTV decoder were carted away by the officials of the agency.

“There was no prior notice or official communication from the agency to the group before its staff invaded the BOCN secretariat and carted away the posters, billboards and banners. Staff of the Signage and Advertisement Agency drove to the Secretariat of BOCN around 3:30pm and vandalized signage and other campaign materials worth over N10million and property within the premises were also looted.

“Over 29 banners of different sizes ranging from 10.8ft by 5.5ft to 38.5ft by 5.7ft which contain pictures of President Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu and Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and key achievements of the current administration were destroyed and carted away. Banners were destroyed and other items like multimedia projector, laptop and DSTV decoder were also looted by the state agency,’’ he said

Salami, who described the destruction of the campaign billboards as malicious and political, however said it would not deter the group from working for Buhari and Osinbajo’s reelection.

26 unapproved banners, bill boards were seized, not destroyed – OSSAA

However, the Senior Special Adviser to the governor and Chairman of the OSSAA, Akinwande Akinrodoye, confirmed that 26 unapproved banners and billboards were seized but not destroyed by the agency.

Akinrodoye said the agency is saddled with the responsibility of regulating all outdoor advertisement saying the removal of the BOCN is not political. “We are doing our job as an agency of the government. There was no approval before the placement of the billboards and our operations have nothing to do with party affiliation. We are not against the APC as a party or the Federal government as we are all working for the re-election of President Buhari and Osinbajo.”

Salami said the banners and billboards would be returned to the group immediately the BOCN do the needful, urging them to visit the agency.

He pointed out that the agency invaded the secretariat because they believed the property belongsed to the former state Chairman of the party, Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke. “The property was mistaken to belong to former Ondo State APC Chairman, Barrister D. I. Kekemeke who is our patron, and a close ally of the National Leader of the APC party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.’’