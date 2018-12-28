El-Zakzaky: Shi’ites allege threat by Police

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, have raised the alarm over threats by the Kano State Police Commissioner, CP Rabiu Yusuf, to authorise the use of ‘maximum force’ on them should the sect stage a planned protest in the state.

Shiites/Military clash: Bring all perpetrators to book, U.S. urges FG

They made their fears known in a statement issued on Thursday by the President of IMN Media Forum, Ibrahim Musa, in Abuja.

He said Kano police boss followed up a similar threat with an alleged ordering of a detachment of policemen to open fire on thousands of Shi’ites in 2016 and 2017 which led to the death of 43 persons during the Arbaeen trek in Kano.

He called on the public and the international community to prevail upon the CP to tread cautiously in his bid to stop the protesters.

The statement reads: “The Kano State Police Commissioner, Rabiu Yusuf invited some members of the Islamic Movement to his office and bluntly threatened to use maximum force against them should they defy his orders never to conduct a ‘’Free Zakzaky’’ protest in the state.

“The Islamic Movement has decided to go public on the issue, despite the fact that it will not in any way break our resolve and we are not in any way shaken by this latest threat.

“It is surprising that the police boss would toe this line only some moments after the President warned the police against unprofessional conducts such as illegal detentions, extrajudicial killings, torture and violation of fundamental human rights at the convocation and passing out parade of the First Regular Cadet Course at the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

“Free Zakzaky protest is our unassailable right as enshrined in the constitution. The provisions of Sections 38 and 39 of 1999 Constitution.”