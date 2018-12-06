Ekiti NUT backs prohibition of unauthorised fees in schools

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, in Ekiti State, yesterday, backed the state government over the prohibition of unauthorized fees by head teachers and principals of public schools.

The union also commended the government for paying the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, registration fees for students in public secondary schools in the state.

The Chairman of NUT, Ekiti State Wing, Mr. Samuel Olugbesan, who led other executive members on a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi in his office in Ado Ekiti, explained that their visit was to open up channel of communication on ways to further improve the quality and standard of education in Ekiti.

Olugbesan said: “NUT wholeheartedly supports the government position on certain issues as it concerns the running of schools in Ekiti State through Executive Order 001. It is a right step in right direction.