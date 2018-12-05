Ekiti lawyers to boycott courts over murder of colleague

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

THE Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, in Ekiti State, yesterday, vowed to boycott all courts in the state for one week.

The Association declared one week mourning over the murder of one of their own, Mr. Adeola Adebayo, who was also the secretary of the NBA, Ikole Branch.

The lawyers conveyed the resolution in a letter dated December 3, 2018 and signed by Secretary of the Joint Committee of Ekiti Bar, Mr. Temidayo Akeredolu.

They addressed the letter to the Chief Registrar, Ekiti State Judiciary, and made copies available to the Chief Judge, all Judges, all Magistrates and all Customary Court Presidents.

The letter titled: Re: Kidnap and Eventual Killing of Adeola Adebayo Esq, Notice of Boycott of all Courts in Ekiti State, explained that the action of the lawyers was “on the authorisation and approval of the Joint Committee of Ekiti Bar.”

They noted that a street protest was organised on Monday, December 3rd “to request immediate arrest and prosecution of the bloodthirsty harbingers of death that kidnapped and killed Adeola Adebayo.”

They said the boycott was in furtherance to the street protest, saying “all lawyers unanimously at a congress which took place after the protest, resolved to stay away/boycott all courts for one week starting from the 4th of December, 2018.”

Adeola Adebayo was kidnapped in November 17th and his decomposed body was found on December 1, after claiming to have had paid a ransom.