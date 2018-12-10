Ekiti govt lifts embargo on Ecobank, GTbank, Zenith bank

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has lifted the embargo placed on some banks by the immediate past administration of Mr Ayo Fayose.

Fayose had in May 2016 placed a “non-patronage” ban on three banks- Ecobank, GTbank and Zenith Bank Plc and forbade government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, as well as workers from transacting business with them.

Fayemi, in quashing the embargo, earlier in the month, also directed that all MDAs should resume patronage of all the banks immediately.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, the embargo was lifted “in a bid to rekindle and strengthen the age-long relationship between the affected banks and the state government.”

The statement reads: “Government took the decision after a careful review of the developments that led to the purported embargo by the immediate past administration.

“The Fayemi administration is committed to the infrastructural and industrial development of the state. In achieving this, it will create a conducive atmosphere for business to thrive in the state by partnering with the private sector and encouraging private initiatives, among others.”