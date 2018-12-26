Ekiti first lady, Bisi Fayemi, wins UN women award

THE wife of Ekiti State governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has received the “Gender Main-streaming Award” presented to the state government by the UN Women.

The award is in recognition of the achievements of Ekiti State Sustainable Development Goals Office in the area of gender main-streaming.

Presenting the award, the State SDGs Secretary and Focal Person, Mr Olukayode Adunmo, explained that one of the 17 sustainable goals, precisely, goal 5 is to “Achieve gender equality and empower all Women and Girls”. He added that Ekiti State SDGs office had always been fully involved in making this goal a reality through the various policies and programmes introduced and executed by the administration.

UNWomen in partnership with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs (OSSAP-SDGs) invited the SDGs office in the 36 states of the federation to submit the summary of their works on gender main-streaming.

