Ekiti Deputy gov reads riot act to land officers

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Bisi Egbeyemi, yesterday, read riot act to officers in charge of land allocation in the Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development, saying anyone caught engaged in illegal land deal would be severely dealt with.

Egbeyemi gave the warning while mediating in a layout dispute between the officers of the ministry and the residents of Merry Land Avenue, behind Nigeria Television Authority, NTA in his office in Ado Ekiti.

In a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, revealed that Egbeyemi paid a fact-finding visit to the spot where he appealed to the aggrieved landlords and residents to give peace a chance.

The Landlords Association of Merry Land Avenue had earlier submitted a petition to the Office of the Deputy Governor accusing the ministry of selling out the access road to the community.

Egbeyemi said: “You senior officers hardly go out (to the field) except your junior officers, the way they behave, one has to be careful and then this government will not allow for any dirty job.

“If they want to cheat you (the people), I will not be part of it and if they want to cheat the ministry I will not be part of it.

“For peace I will follow you to the place, whatever needed to be done for peace to reign I will do it. I will go out of my will and follow you to the place.”

