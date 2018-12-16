Ekiti College of Agric takes off in 2019 — Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi has said that Ekiti State College of Technical and Commercial Agriculture, Isan Ekiti will commence academic activities next year.

Speaking at the 26th Isan Ekiti Unity Day in Ekiti, yesterday, the governor reiterated his commitment to the development of agriculture, which is one of the four developmental agenda of his administration.

The College, established in 2014 with focus on mid- level man power development in the agric sector, had been neglected by the immediate past administration in the state.

Fayemi, who was named the Asiwaju Oluomo of Isan Kingdom and presented an award of excellence for his contribution to the infrastructure development of the town, said the agric sector, when fully developed, would provide job opportunities for the unemployed youth in addition to food suplus.

Ekiti govt lifts embargo on Ecobank, GTbank, Zenith bank

The governor stressed the readiness of his government to fight unemployment, stressing that Ekiti “youths are hardworking and can excel in any field if given the opportunity”.

Earlier in his speech, the Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Oba Ayodele Adejuwon, described Fayemi’s return as governor as the turning “around of our captivities”.