Ekere promises to domesticate FG social intervention programmes in Akwa Ibom

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) for Akwa Ibom State, Obong Nsima Ekere, has promised to domesticate in the state all Federal Government social intervention programmes if elected governor next year.

He made the promise during the flag off of the vocational skill training and empowerment programme for women and youths organized by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in collaboration with the Future Assured Programme, the pet project of the Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, and the office of the representative of Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio, at his campaign grounds in Uyo.

Ekere decried the poor attitude to the social intervention programmes by the state administration led by the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

He lamented that the state government had failed to tackle the twin problems of poverty and unemployment ravaging the state and to maintain the state assets it inherited from the past government in 2015.

“That is why the people of Akwa Ibom State are unanimous that there must be change,” the candidate said.

He commended Mrs. Buhari, who was present at the occasion, on the achievements of her pet project, pointing out that “you have showed by your project that you care for the people of Nigeria.”

Ekere lauded Akpabio, the immediate past governor, for facilitating the NDE empowerment programme.