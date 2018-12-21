EFCC quizzes UNIOSUN VC over alleged financial impropriety

OSOGBO—THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has quizzed the Vice Chancellor of the Osun State University, Osogbo, Prof. Labo Popoola over allegations of financial impropriety leveled against him by workers of the university.

A cross section of workers of the University, under the auspices of Joint Action Committee, JAC, which comprises all non-teaching staff had accused Popoola of financial mismanagement and administrative inefficiency.

The Chairman of SSANU/JAC, Comrade Lekan Adiat, his NASU counterpart, Comrade Isaiah Fayemi, and his counterpart from NAAT, Comrade Ismail Adeleke while addressing journalists earlier this year, bemoaned the Vice -chancellor for running the university aground and accused Popoola of mismanaging over N3billion he met in the purse of the university upon his assumption of office as the Vice-chancellor.

The unions had also alleged that the VC siphoned over N6million and mismanaged over N100million.

But the panel set up by the Governing Council of the institution exonerated Prof. Popoola of all these allegations even as the VC had claimed that the workers were “corruption fighting back.”