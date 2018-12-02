EFCC locates Ex-Gov Jang’s hidden houses in Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has traced properties worth N500 million to former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang.

The properties are located at No. 8 and 9 Gobarau Road Unguwan Rimi GRA Kaduna State.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they were bought from New Capital Properties Limited, a subsidiary of Northern Nigerian Development Company, NNDC, Kaduna.

The EFCC on May 7, 2018 filed s 12-count charge against the former governor for an alleged fraud of about N6.3 billion.

Jang, who is the Senator representing Plateau-North Senatorial District, is being prosecuted before a Plateau State High Court.

He is accused of embezzling some special funds released to the state by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The former governor is also said to have abused his office as the governor by collecting N4.3bn from the state coffers through the cashier of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Yusuf Pam.

One of the counts alleged that the former governor allegedly diverted N2bn released by the CBN for disbursement to Small and Medium Enterprises in the state under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Funds, just a month before the expiration of his tenure in April 2015.