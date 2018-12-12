EFCC Benin zone gets conviction for 22 fraudsters in one year

BENIN CITY—THE Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday said it has secured conviction of 22 persons who were involved in internet fraud popularly called yahoo yahoo within it’s operational base in the last one year.

It said millions of naira were recovered from fraudsters who want to reap where they did not sow.

Head of the Benin Zone, Mr. Mailafia Yakubu who spoke to newsmen after a road walk to mark this year’s World Anti-Corruption Day said other fraudsters would soon be convicted.

He said the commission was working on modalities to curb vote buying in next year’s general elections.

According to him, “Corruption and its twin evil, economic and financial crimes have ravaged our nation and obviouus in the decayed infrastructure and other basic amenities.

“It is the bane of our development. It is the reason our power supply is epileptic; It is the reason our country is still touted as a potentially great nation even after many years of sovereign statehood.”