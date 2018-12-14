EFCC appointments: Ibibio youths flay Buhari for excluding S-South, S-East

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO – THE Ibibio Youth Council, IYC, a socio-cultural organisation in Akwa Ibom State, has stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari All Progressives Congress, APC- led administration has failed Nigerians and does not deserve a re-election.

Faulting the exclusion of the South-South and South-East geo-political zones from appoitments into the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFFC, a statement issued by its President-General, Stephen Okoko, in Uyo, also said the APC-led Federal Government failed to revamp ailing industries, refineries and other national assets as it promised.

It said: ‘’After getting into power through the support of most Nigerians, APC government went into confusion and could not put food on the table of many of those who voted them to power.

“We also condemn the recent nomination of representatives of the EFCC board without any representative from the South-South and South-East, which does not represent the principle of federal character. It is, therefore, very clear that President Buhari’s intention is to cause division among Nigerians.”

Consequently, the the Ibibio youths said they are throwing their support for the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Udom Emmanuel in the 2019 elections.

Accordito the group, ‘’We have declared our total support to the Presidential ambition of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and pledge to give him and the PDP the needed support that would ensure landslide victory for him and other PDP candidates in 2019.’’