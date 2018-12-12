Education, a critical driver for development of any society — Subomi Balogun

The Founder of FCMB Group, Otunba (Dr.) Olasubomi Balogun, CON, has described education as one of the critical drivers of development of any society. He said this at the University of Ibadan’s 70th Anniversary Life Achievement and Honours Awards Night which recently held at the University of Ibadan main campus in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In a lecture, Otunba Balogun, who is also the Olori Omo-Oba Akile Ijebu, called on well-meaning Nigerians and organisations to support the development and growth of education in Nigeria with their resources. He said, ‘’It is incumbent on those of us that have been blessed with education, particularly higher education, to continue to give back, especially to those institutions that shaped us. Education can never be entirely funded by government or private fees”

He noted many of the greatest institutions in the world had endowments running into hundreds of millions of dollars, saying that it is with these endowments that they have been able to fund research and build tomorrow’s leaders, innovators and change agents.

Represented at the event by the Group Chief Executive of FCMB Group Plc, Mr Ladi Balogun, Otunba Balogun in a paper titled, “Higher Education and Philanthropy”, revealed that a lot of the charitable undertakings associated with him, had been deeply influenced by Higher Education he was privileged to go through.

He posited that education has the capacity to stimulate a high sense of philanthropy in any individual who has benefitted from it, saying: “I would also add that supporting education is one of the most effective means one can contribute to the betterment of society and upliftment of the less privileged”.

Amongst other distinguished Nigerians, nearly 40 years ago, the University of Ibadan had honoured Otunba Subomi Balogun, with Doctor of Law (Honouris Causa).

At another time, the University College Hospital, Ibadan, named after him, their Children’s Emergency Ward, “the Otunba Tunwase Children’s Emergency Ward”. Recently, the University of Ibadan renamed its Conference Centre and UI Hotels’ facilities “Otunba Subomi Balogun Conference Centre and Hotels”.