Edojah harps on importance of town hall meetings for lawmakers

By Perez Brisibe

KOKORI – House of Representative candidate for Ethiope federal constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Olorogun Solomon Edojah, has harped on the importance of town hall meetings for lawmakers to feel the pulse of their constituents.

The House of Reps hopeful made the disclosure during a consultative meeting of leaders and members of the APC in Jesse, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State with a charge on them to vote massively for Chief Great Ogboru for governor who he described as the “mini-Buhari” in Delta.

He also took a swipe at proponents of the second term bid of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa saying, “Our brothers from Delta North have no moral to preach equity to Urhobos because in the history of the state, this is the first time that a minister from the state, the CBN governor and the state governor are all coming from the same senatorial district.

“If they want us to support a Delta North governor, they should give us all they have, then we can talk about equity else, what we are experiencing is the height of greed.”

Speaking on his aspirations when elected, Edojah said: “As a lawmaker, I am going to the Green Chambers to make a difference and in achieving this, I intend holding regular town hall meetings with my constituents under my AAA program which stands for adequate feedback, adequate representation and adequate benefits.

“Aside the fact that I would be giving out 50 percent of my monthly earnings to my constituents, I believe that a legislator that doesn’t embark on town hall meetings is like a tree without taproot, in no time, it would fade away.

“Also, I have cited lack of justice, greed and oppressive factors as the major cause of backwardness bedeviling Ethiope federal constituency and I would be addressing these issues when elected.”

Highpoint of the event was the defection of hundreds of PDP faithful from Mosogar and Jesse led by Comrade Morgan Akponogo and Ejiroghene Orusume respectively.