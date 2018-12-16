Edo youths battle for N3.5m cash prize at Edo Hackathon

…as 60 make final list at Power for Edo Hackathon

Not less than 60 youths have reached the finals of the Hack Edo Series organised by the Edo State Government in partnership with Siemens’ Impact Hub to improve power supply in communities across the state.

The finalists will gather in Benin City, the state capital, on Monday, December 17, for the final phase of a grueling competition that will provide workable and innovative technologies to identify and solve the challenge of power in the state.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Skills Development and Job Creation, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said, “The Hack Edo Series is a multi-dimensional initiative focused on leveraging technology to identify and solve the most pressing problems faced by individuals, businesses and the ecosystem as a whole. Through a series of practical Hackathons, the Hack Edo series will equip young Nigerian innovators with the skills necessary to make impact in their various communities.

She said that 60 finalists have been shortlisted out of over 100 applications received, noting, “The Power for Edo Hackathon was open to innovators, entrepreneurs, and knowledge seekers, including developers, business managers, students, analysts among others with innovative technology to build a solution.”

Dare added that three winners with the best innovative solutions to power supply challenges will emerge at the event, as the winner of the first prize will go home with N2,000,000.00; 2nd place, N1,000,000 and 3rd place N500,000.00, making a total of N3.5 million.

She said other 90 participants are expected to attend the event, which will also host Chief Executive Officers of Siemens and Impact Hub.

According to her, “the event is intended to achieve the following objectives; increase the number of individuals taking action; build a collaborative community that tackles issues as a whole, and identify the best ideas that will be supported through the incubation phase.”

Dare noted that the event will catalyse growth of startups within Edo State, support development of ventures from ideation to commercialisation, promote job creation and economic development, drive and ensure the increased adoption of local technology by government, corporate and development agencies across Edo state and Nigeria, strengthen and raise the standard of startups in the region, and deliver positive social impact returns to communities and people across the region.