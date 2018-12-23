Edo residents shower encomiums on Obaseki over discount food, agric mart initiative

As the curtain closes on the maiden Edo Agric and Food Market initiative by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State, customers who thronged the market have applauded the initiative, thanking the government for the novel idea.

The Edo Agric and Food Market is an initiative of the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties.

The Fair provided a platform for farmers from the 18 local governments in the state to haul their harvest to the city center to sell at discounted prices during the festive season. The Fair held from December 10 to 20, at the Imaguero College Hall, in Benin City, the state capital.

A cross-section of customers expressed satisfaction with the Fair and called for a continuation of the initiative, commending the government for bridging the gap between farmers and consumers.

Mr. Eghosa Solomon, who resides in Benin City, said that the Food and Agric Market is a novel way to mop up harvest in the Festive season and give farmers an opportunity to sell off their produce in a short while.

According to him, “This is the first time I am witnessing this in Edo State. The Governor Godwin Obaseki- led government has shown to be very innovative. I commend them for bringing the discount market close to the people in the city and for the fact that they kept to the promise that there would be some discounts on the items. I understand this was because they defrayed the transport cost for the farmers to bring their produce here, from the 18 local government areas in the state.

Mr. Ihinose Anderson, a farmer, applauded the state government for the initiative, noting that a lot of farmers would have run at a loss if they were not exposed to the opportunity of selling off their produce at a discount, directly to consumers.

He said he would appreciate if the fair lasts a whole month next year to enable farmers make more money.

“This bodes really well for us farmers in the state. It is a welcome development. At least now, we are certain that every Christmas we have a steady market to sell off our produce. This will encourage us to plant more come next year.”

Mr. Agbonghae Blessing, who was elated at the initiative, said that the state government deserved commendation for easing the burden of shopping in the Yuletide season.

According to him. “I got a lot of the things from this market at good prices. It is an initiative that should be encouraged. We thank the state government’s foresight on this particular project.”