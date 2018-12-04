Edo hosts agric fair, slashes price of produce

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—EDO state government yesterday said arrangements are on top gear to ensure residents have memorable Christmas celebration with the hosting of the first Food and Agric Fair with the intention to slash prices of foodstuff.

Nsukka Trade Fair: 550 organisations to participate-NCCIMA

State Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Cooperative and Employment, Emmanuel Usoh, who disclosed this at a press briefing said the fair is to show case food produced in the state and also sell same to Edo people at a low prices during this Yuletide season.

He said a day would be set aside for farmers and players in the agro allied industries to meet and exchange ideas on the best practices globally adding that the fair would attend to challenges facing small scale farmers and showcase opportunities in the agric industry, including funding capacities of development banks and partners.

He said; “Products ranging from rice, vegetable oil, onions and all sorts of farm produce will be sold at promotional prices. Poultry products would also be available. There will be a mobile abbatoir. Frozen chicken will be available for sale.

“There will be a stand for local cuisine. Beverage companies have indicated interest to participate in the fair. Father Christmas will be there for the children to visit. The children will get free drinks and free food from Dufil foods. Commissioners are to be dressed in Father’s Christmas costumes.

“There will be subsidy for farmers to transport their farm produce to the venue. Farmers in the northern part of the country producing onions have agreed to sell at very low prices.”