Edo govt commences overhaul of state broadcasting outfit, redeploys EBS staff

The Edo State Government has commenced the overhaul of the Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS), with the redeployment of some members of staff of the station to the Ministry of Communication and Orientation.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the state government said the “redeployment is in line with the ongoing restructuring of state-owned media organisations.”

With the redeployment, Mr. Ransley Abu Osagie, has been appointed Acting General Manager of the station.

According to Ogie, staff of Edo Broadcasting Service that have been redeployed with immediate effect, to the Ministry of Communication and Orientation include Barr. Friday Okoedion, General Manager; Uche Nwoko, Head Manpower & Training; Oseni Salami, Head Programmes, Television; Godwin Egbe, Head, Presentation; Festus Obasogie Evbuomwan, Head Corporate Affairs; Osagie Asabor, Head News, Television.

Others are Ndidi Ehikwe, Head News, Radio; Mrs. Bode Okudishu, Head Commercial; Emmanuel Oguns, Commercial Dept; Magdalene Mudasheru, Commercial Dept and Festus Alenkhe, News Department.

Those to take over from the redeployed staff in acting capacity with immediate effect, according to the statement, are: Ransley Abu Osagie, Acting General Manager; Ivy Adodo, Head News, Television; Benjamin Osagie, Head News, Radio; Mrs. Pat Ebueku, Head Current Affairs; Jennifer Ngozi-Lloyds, Head Corporate Affairs and Mr Emmanuel Omoregie, Head Commercial.

Others are Comfort Alonge, Head Accounts; Amenze Osagie, Head Engineering; George Osawaru, Head Radio; Franca Olu-Oseh, Head Programmes, Television; Mercy Orukpe, Head Marketing; Charles Ogboghodo, Head Presentation and Benjamin Agbator, Head Audit.

The statement directed all the redeployed staff to meet with the Honourable Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, for proper briefing.