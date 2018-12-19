Edo community alleges sale of land by disbanded CDA

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE Odionwere and the elders of Evbowe community in ward 2, Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State have appealed to the Benin monarch and the state government to help in putting an end to the prolonged illegal selling of the community land by members of the disbanded Community Development Association, CDA.

Pa. Solomon Ugiagbe, Odionwere of Evbowe community, made the appeal on behalf of the elders and the people of the community at a town hall meeting where he said that following the passage of the law banning the activities of Community Development Association, CDA, in the state, attempts to get members of the disbanded Community Development Association to show the elders all unsold lands in the community for verification were unsuccessful as they refused to cooperate with the elders.

He said this illegal activities led to elders being harassed making it difficult for them to run the affairs of the community and denying them . to affairs of the community.

He said the community requested all buyers who bought lands from the former youth chairman to come forward with receipts for verification of lands but were however shocked that the buyers chose to drag the elders of the community to the Arase Committee on the prohibition of CDAs