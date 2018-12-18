Edo CJ tasks lawyers on hardwork, humility

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—EDO State Chief Judge, Justice Esohe Ikponmwen yesterday tasked members of the bar and bench to always imbibe the virtues of hard work and respect for all irrespective of status in the society.

Justice Ikponmwen stated this during the commissioning ceremony of a multimillion naira Signature Law Hub and Legal resources center built by Olayiwola Afolabi Esq. held in Benin, the Edo State capital.

She described the human rights activist and fiery lawyer as a dynamic, resourceful, humble and respectful gentleman who has never looked back in achieving set goals since his incursion into the wig and gown profession shortly after his youth service in the state in 1991.

“The only way to success is to love the Lord God and the only success that endures is the type that Afolabi has achieved. It is a good feat for a young man to accomplish this (edifice). As a young lawyer he has grown to join the league of big lawyers. There is nothing like success, nobody wants to associated with failure; we recognize hard work. Hard work pays, humility pays and respect pays,” the judge said.

In his welcome speech, Afolabi said God’s kindness and grace upon him have remarkably assisted to stand him out since his sojourn into the legal profession and in the state.

He also at the event awarded a year scholarship to Master Elamah Zion-Brown and Miss Izuagie Jennifer for emerging as best students of their schools.

Afolabi said he came to Edo State to serve his fatherland as a member of the NYSC with “Ghana Must Go Bag,” pointing out that, “this building for me does not represent a show of personal aggrandizement, far from it. In this City of Benin I bought my first car, I had my first land. I built my first house. However, this one is different; this edifice is a testimony to the fact that there is no height that cannot be attained, no milestone that cannot be reached by a determined heart has God.”

He said the edifice to be developed for digital resources center to assist young lawyers and public commentators in engaging in contemporary legal issues and gain valuable knowledge that can be transmitted to the job of of building an egalitarian society would also serve as a coordinating base for extensive network of practice.