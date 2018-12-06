Edo charges NYCN’s new exco on credible leadership

The Edo State Government has charged new executives of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Edo State Chapter, to be alive to their responsibilities and foster harmonious relations among youths in the state.

Commissioner for Youth and Special Duties, Hon. Mika Amanokha, gave the charge when he received members of the newly elected executives of the council, during a courtesy visit to his office, in Benin City, Edo State.

Congratulating the new executives on their victory at the poll, the commissioner expressed appreciation to the electoral body for being transparent and unbiased in the conduct of the council’s election, adding “I also recognise the role of the electoral body for making the election a success. There was no news of petitions challenging the victory of the election.”

Hon. Amanokha said the executives’ victory was a call to service, urging them to remain committed and responsive in discharging their duties. “It is not yet time to go to sleep but to start working and bring back life to the state chapter. You know that your role is a challenging one, knowing fully well that you are managing youths from different backgrounds,” he noted.

He said that the state government will support the executives if only they demonstrate diligence, sanity, trustworthiness, and an understanding that the council is a non-profit organisation.

Chairman, NYCN, who led the delegation, Comrade Obasuyi Osahon, commended the commissioner for his supervisory role in ensuring that the council conducted a free and credible election.

Osahon, who is the 11th Chairman of the Council, appealed to the state government to regularise the payment of the council’s monthly subvention, noting that the attention of the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs has also be drawn to the issue.

He solicited for the support of the state government on its forthcoming leadership retreat, adding that the inauguration of the council’s new executive members will hold soon.